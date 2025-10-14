The European Union has backed calls for a single, international strategy for the decarbonisation of shipping, saying that the adoption of new measures by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) could pave the way for a revision of the bloc’s emissions trading system.

A few days before the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) meets in London from October 14 to 17, the EU reaffirmed its commitment to ambitious global initiatives under the proposed “Net-Zero Framework” (NZF), which seeks to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from maritime transport by mid-century.

In a statement, the European Commission said the bloc “supports ambitious, global measures at IMO level, with the aim of decarbonising the maritime sector and ensuring a level playing field internationally.” The message, it added, is clear. Europe wants the green transition of shipping to be achieved at a global level, to avoid market distortions and ensure coherent and effective climate action.

According to European sources, the adoption of the NZF would mark an “important milestone” in the global fight against climate change.

Once the framework is formally approved by IMO member states, the Commission is expected to review the EU’s own regulatory instruments governing maritime transport, including the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), which began covering the sector in 2024.

Under the current system, ships calling at European ports must pay for CO₂ emissions, whether operating within, to, or from the EU.

However, the introduction of a global mechanism by the IMO could reshape that balance.

In that case, Brussels has said it is ready to align its regional framework with international rules to avoid overlapping or conflicting regulations.

Officials stressed that the EU does not wish to act unilaterally but to remain a “driving force” towards a unified global agreement.

“Shipping is international by nature and requires international solutions. The IMO global framework is the most effective tool to ensure a level playing field and real emission reductions,” one EU source noted.

The upcoming MEPC discussions come as Europe’s maritime nations, including Cyprus, intensify their own debates about competitiveness, innovation and environmental transition.

At this year’s Maritime Cyprus 2025 conference in Limassol, held earlier this month, the focus was similarly on decarbonisation, digitalisation and the need for international cooperation.

President Nikos Christodoulides described the event as a “landmark for global shipping dialogue,” stressing that Cyprus remains firmly aligned with the IMO’s efforts while advocating pragmatic implementation that safeguards competitiveness.

Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis, addressing more than 1,000 delegates from 35 countries, referred to Limassol as “the capital of shipping,” emphasising that Cyprus will continue to back measures promoting greener and smarter maritime transport. The conference highlighted the island’s growing role as a ship-management centre and its close alignment with European and IMO objectives.

This stance mirrors the broader ambitions of the European Green Deal, reflecting the bloc’s recognition that climate goals can only be met through coordinated global action.

At the same time, Brussels seeks to preserve the competitiveness of its maritime sector, which remains vital to Europe’s economy.

The MEPC session in London is expected to draw intense interest from governments, shipping organisations and environmental groups, as it will help determine the sector’s course towards full decarbonisation.

For the EU, the challenge is twofold: to reinforce global climate ambition while ensuring the smooth integration of new international rules into the European framework, without losing the momentum of the green transition.

The final outcome will reveal whether the international community is ready to move together towards a cleaner, more sustainable shipping industry, and whether Europe, alongside leading maritime countries like Cyprus, can adapt swiftly enough to meet the new global standards.