The House legal committee’s discussion of a government-sponsored bill which aims to suppress violence at sports venues continued without a conclusion on Thursday, with committee chairman Nicos Tornaritis urging the government to “consult again” with the stakeholders.

After the session, he said that while the bill has the potential to “bring positive results”, there were “well-founded and basic objections from both sports teams and many other bodies” to its current text.

Those objections, he said, “mainly concerned the infrastructure which either stadium owners or others [would be] called upon to implement for the law to be able to be implemented”.

To this end, he said that it “is not and cannot be possible” for a bill to be submitted to a plenary session of parliament “when we know from the start that it is unenforceable”.

Meanwhile, Akel MP Andreas Pasiourtides said that his party expects a “written evaluation of the existing legislative framework on violence in stadiums” from the government.

“Obviously, for the [existing] law to need such radical changes, it was either not implemented correctly, or it has shortcomings, or something is going wrong, and we want to know what that something is,” he said.