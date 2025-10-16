The civil registry and related online services, as well as the migration department, will be temporarily shut down on Friday from 1pm onwards for scheduled technical infrastructure upgrades, it was announced on Thursday.

During the shut-down, the public will not have access to civil registry online services, while applications needing the network will not be examined, thus appointments have been rescheduled.

Applications for expedited passports available for same-day pickup will be accepted until 10.30am on Friday.

The deputy migration ministry said the software upgrades would affect serving the public at the main offices in Nicosia and the police district offices.

Service will resume again on Monday.

Both the interior ministry and the migration department apologised for the inconvenience.