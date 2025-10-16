It is almost time for Halloween, and as Cyprus picks up on the day’s shenanigans, more and more events appear to get the public into the spooky spirit of the season. There is a growing number of fun Halloween happenings coming up this weekend!

Halloween at Paradox Museum

Perhaps the most widespread activity this season that children and adults enjoy is carving pumpkins. At Limassol’s Paradox Museum, specially-designed crafty workshops invite visitors to get hands-on and make their own creative carvings on pumpkins. On Saturday, Sunday and October 25, visitors can book and join a workshop to create a spooky or silly masterpiece.

Halloween Festival by Inspired Family Fun

On Saturday and Sunday, the Mall of Cyprus hosts the Halloween Festival by Inspired Family Fun from 11am to 7pm, transforming its open-air parking lot into a Halloween celebration. Games, rides, themed activities, witches, friendly ghosts and lots of pumpkins will keep children entertained.

Royal Halloween at CVAR

Offering something a little different is a Halloween event for children that travels back to royalty and awakens a mysterious Halloween myth. This upcoming workshop at CVAR-Severis Foundation on October 25, begins when the queen’s crown disappears and children must solve the mystery by solving riddles. Running from 11am to 12.30pm, theatre professionals, face painters and artists will guide children on a special programme using storytelling and play, while dressing up in Renaissance Halloween outfits and face paints!

CyHerbia Halloween Family Festival

Can it be Halloween in Cyprus without CyHerbia’s annual, popular festival? For two days, this October 25 and 26, the botanical park in Avgorou will fill its fields and gardens with witches, spells, ghosts, skeletons and spiders for a fun visit the whole family can enjoy. This year, there will be magic riddles to solve, a rune puzzle challenge, sword fighting, apple bobbing, a broomstick race, a drum circle, Halloween bingo and creative workshops on tarot reading, pumpkin carving, magic spells and many, many more.

Halloweek on Movies Best

The season also calls for Halloween films, and thankfully, there are plenty. If you are looking for where to find them, Movies Best HD channel (on Cablenet and Cytavision) will host a Halloween week from October 26 to 31, showcasing spine-chilling movies. The programme is not for the faint-hearted, as the movie marathon celebrates the season with blood, darkness and adrenaline at full throttle.

On October 26, The Rule of Jenny Pen will be screened at 9pm, on October 27 the film Borderline at 9pm and on October 28, Werewolves again at 9pm. Talk to Me will be shown on October 29, Azrael at 9pm and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey at 10.45pm on October 30 and on the final day, Wake Up at 9pm and the sequel of Winne the Pooh: Blood and Honey at 10.45pm.

Spooky Fun Day

Restolake in Oroklini organises an entertaining afternoon for children on October 31 with grapefruit carving, messy play and craft-making, riddles, bouncy castles and a disco party. The fun will last from 4pm to 8pm and has a €10 entrance fee. For an extra €8, children can make their own pizza at the Halloween-themed pizza-making session.

Photo: Michael Demetriades

Nostalgia Trash Halloween Party

A night of chills and thrills is coming up on October 31 for those who want a boogie as Nostalgia Parties organises its 10th annual Halloween fiesta. Party-goers are invited to dress up in their best Halloween costume and get ready to shake it off on the dancefloor of Antonakis Music Hall in old Nicosia.

2nd Autumn and Halloween Festival

Last but not least, is Lumina Botanical Gardens’ festival full of autumn charm and Halloween surprises. Set in Kornos village, this two-day event celebrates nature and the richness of the season, sprinkled with some spooky fun. Across November 1 and 2, the festival will feature treasure hunts, Halloween crafts, a theatrical workshop for children, fairy tales, a garden fantasy parade, an escape room, bowling and more. Gastronomic delights will enrich the event with homemade pumpkin pies and traditional cookies, street food, Cypriot brunch and desserts to round up the weekend with a sweet aroma.

Halloween Workshops

Pumpkin-carving family workshops. October 18, 19 and 25. Paradox Museum, Limassol. 2pm-6pm. Registration needed. Tickets from €15. https://www.paradoxmuseumlimassol.com/

Halloween Festival by Inspired Family Fun

Two-day family themed festival. October 18-19. Parking of Mall of Cyprus, Nicosia. 11am-7pm. www.inspiredfamilyfun.com

Royal Halloween at CVAR

Halloween themed creative morning for children with theatre, storytelling, riddles and face painting. October 25. CVAR-Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 11am-12.30pm. In Greek. €10. Registrations needed. Tel: 22-300990

CyHerbia Halloween Family Festival

Two-day festival with Halloween games, activities and corners for the whole family. October 25-26. CyHerbia Botanical Park, Avgorou. 9.30am-6pm. Tickets at https://www.cyherbia.com/our-events/annual-events/halloween-festival/

Spooky Fun Day

Afternoon with children’s Halloween activities, games and disco party. October 31. Restolake, Oroklini. 4pm-8pm. €10. Tel: 24-400654

Nostalgia Trash Halloween Party

Dance party with Nostalgia Parties with DJs. October 31. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 99-566485

2nd Autumn and Halloween Festival

Halloween and autumn themed crafts, games, workshops, street food and more. November 1-2. Lumina Botanical Gardens, Kornos. 9.30am-5.30pm. www.ticketmaster.com.cy