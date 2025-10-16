Invest Cyprus on Thursday welcomed US-based technology company TKI to Cyprus following the merger between Hybrid ConsulTech, now renamed TKI EMEA, and TKI, a leading provider of enterprise-grade artificial intelligence solutions.

Marios Tannousis, CEO of Invest Cyprus, said the development marks “a significant milestone in Cyprus’s growing AI landscape,” as it strengthens US–Cyprus business ties and reinforces the island’s position as a regional hub for innovation.

“The combination of global expertise and regional knowledge will drive innovation and growth,” he noted, adding that Invest Cyprus looks forward to supporting TKI EMEA’s operations on the island.

Tannousis further explained that the merger “showcases Cyprus’s strategic location, business-friendly environment, and talented workforce,” making it an attractive base for technology companies seeking access to the EU, Middle East, and Africa markets.

As the national investment promotion authority of the Republic of Cyprus, Invest Cyprus works to attract quality foreign investment, assist international businesses in establishing a local presence, and promote the country as a competitive business destination.

Thomas Gamble, Partner and Group CEO of TKI, expressed the company’s long-term commitment to Cyprus.

“We see Cyprus as a growing center of innovation and a bridge between Europe, the Middle East, and Africa,” he said.

“By investing in local talent and collaborating with partners like Invest Cyprus,” he continued, “we aim to drive innovation that benefits both Cyprus and the wider region.”

Adding to this, Monica Ioannidou Polemitis, Partner and EMEA Managing Director, said Cyprus is “an agile and dynamic launchpad for enterprise technology.”

She described the expansion as an affirmation of the country’s strong trajectory as a regional leader, noting that TKI plans to leverage the supportive ecosystem, including Invest Cyprus, to accelerate the delivery of enterprise-grade data and AI solutions across the region.

With a focus on cutting-edge enterprise technologies, TKI is a software engineering and AI consultancy offering AI and Data Intelligence, Enterprise Software, and Data Governance and Compliance solutions.