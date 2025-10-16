Sections of the Athalassa Park and the Pedagogical Academy Forest Park in Nicosia will be closed for maintenance works throughout October and November, the forestry department announced on Thursday.

The works will initially focus on the maintenance of the ground surfaces and playgrounds, beginning with the Pedagogical Academy Park, where the playgrounds will remain closed for public safety reasons.

Additionally, the Pedagogical Park’s lake area will undergo a flood protection project as part of the water management plan.

Fire protection measures will be implemented along the river, starting from the river area near the Aluminium Tower traffic lights to the bridge on the road leading to the Aglatzia High School.

The forestry department asked visitors to follow all instructions to ensure public safety.