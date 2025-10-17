The consumer protection service announced on Friday that it has received complaints from customers about two websites and their associated social media pages allegedly selling counterfeit products.

Consumers reported that on the first website, ‘Amalia Limassol’, they placed orders and made payments, but either the products never arrived or did not match the advertised descriptions. At the same time, all attempts to contact the business were unsuccessful.

A second website, ‘Maria Nicosia’, which recently appeared online, is also suspected of serious legal violations. Authorities have likewise been unable to reach the operators behind it.

The consumer protection service urged the public to exercise particular caution and avoid engaging with these websites or their associated social media accounts.

The service reminded consumers that, by law, any business trading online must provide accessible and continuous access to key information, including its name, physical address, email, telephone number, VAT number and registration number.

Finally, it advised the public never to complete purchases from traders whose only contact details are a mobile number or an email address.