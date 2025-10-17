This is the kind of weekend that’s probably responsible for a lot of unhappy tourists!

Why? Because our October visitors may go home and say: “No, no, Doreen! Cyprus isn’t hot at all – the weather’s just perfect. You and Clive should absolutely go next year!”

And Doreen, bless her cotton socks, then books an island holiday in July.

The point being that, mid-October, the island is on its best behaviour – meteorologically speaking. The skies are stubbornly blue, the air deliciously warm and the breeze just brisk enough to keep your frappé from sweating. Making this (short of another unexpected storm front!) the perfect weekend for both a beach towel and a blanket.

Inland, the capital’s in that sweet spot where the sun still feels summery, but you can actually breathe. Highs will hover around 28°C, easing to 16°C overnight – perfect for open windows and no fan whirring in the background. The afternoons bring a touch of swagger from the WNW breeze, but it’s the pleasant kind – enough to ruffle your hair, not rearrange it.

Down on the coast, Limassol and Larnaca are in their element: 27–29°C, sunshine aplenty, and breezes gentle enough to flutter a napkin (but not your entire lunch). It’s the sort of weather that makes you linger on the promenade just long enough to consider another coffee, or maybe that post-lunch dip you’ve been pretending you won’t take.

Paphos is keeping things classic – warm, bright, and just breezy enough to remind you you’re by the sea. Highs around 26–27°C, nights hovering near 18–19°C, and sunsets that practically demand applause. If you’re dining outdoors, there’s a good excuse to hang on to the wine – the evening gusts may be a little enthusiastic.

In Ayia Napa, the glow of late summer lives on. Expect 26–27°C, calm seas, and the sort of mellow sunshine that flatters everyone. The beaches are lively but not crowded, and there’s a buzz to the coastal air – just enough excitement to justify an extra ice cream.

And up in Troodos, it’s officially jumper weather. In northern Europe, this would be summer – but in Cyprus, highs of 16–17°C herald winter! And once the sun slips away, you’ll feel that mountain nip: evenings could dip to 7–9°C, and by Monday the wind will be picking up, so pack the scarf – you might just need it!

Monday across the island brings a slight twist: sunshine still dominates, but winds kick up – especially in the interior. The UV index falls, too: midday sun is gentler, but protection is still smart if you’re out.

This weekend, Cyprus will be on her very best behaviour – golden days, balmy nights and not a hint of drama in sight. Meanwhile, back in Surrey, Doreen is Googling “summer flights to Cyprus”. Clive is certainly in for a shock!

