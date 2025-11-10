A 57-year-old man was beaten and kidnapped on Sunday evening in Nicosia by a group of unidentified individuals, police said on Monday.

Authorities are investigating cases of kidnapping, assault and conspiracy to commit a felony.

According to the victim’s report, he was in an open area in Nicosia when the group attacked him, beating him on various parts of his body.

The attackers then allegedly forced him to travel with them to another location in his own vehicle, after causing deliberate damage to the car.

They later abandoned the scene, leaving the man behind.

Police and an ambulance were called, and he was taken to Nicosia General Hospital, where doctors found he had suffered multiple bruises.

After receiving treatment, he was discharged.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.