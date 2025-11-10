The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Freedom Holding Corp., the parent company of Freedom24, have announced plans to advance Kazakhstan and Central Asia’s AI leadership with sovereign exascale NVIDIA AI infrastructure and talent development initiatives.

This team-oriented initiative outlines a phased approach, including plans for the creation of a Kazakhstani Sovereign AI Hub operated by Freedom Holding Corp., powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure. The Ministry will facilitate favourable conditions for hosting and operating large-scale AI infrastructure, and support initiatives such as the establishment of an AI Academy and Research Lab to train engineers and researchers.

The anticipated $2-billion (USD) project will be based on a site in Kazakhstan with 100 MW of available power. Freedom Holding Corp. intends to be the principal financing and implementation partner.

The collaboration demonstrates a shared commitment to developing the AI ecosystem, promoting innovation and preparing future talent for a rapidly-evolving digital economy in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

“Working with NVIDIA is an important step in implementing Kazakhstan’s national AI strategy. We are building the foundation of a sovereign AI ecosystem that will strengthen our economy, enhance competitiveness and unlock new opportunities for the entire region,” said Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

“We are excited to be part of this transformative initiative to strengthen Kazakhstan’s position in the global AI landscape. By combining our expertise with NVIDIA’s advanced technologies and the visionary support of the Ministry, we aim to build a robust foundation for AI innovation and drive long-term growth throughout the entire Central Asian region,” said Timur Turlov, CEO of Freedom Holding Corp.