Cyprus artist Della has been nominated for the Music Moves Europe (MME) awards 2026, the EU’s most important prize for upcoming artists, it was announced on Monday, as the public was urged to back her with their vote.

“We’re witnessing a generational shift in how Cypriot artists can move, sound and connect,” said founder of Louvana Records, the Cypriot record label Della is signed to, Andreas Trachonitis.

Shaping the future of the music industry, she is one of 15 artists from all over the continent who have been nominated and the first Cypriot. Past winners and nominees include world stars Adele, Dua Lipa and Hozier.

There are seven prizes under the MME Awards, including the Public Choice Award, which recognises creativity and vision in a highly competitive musical ecosystem.

Public voting has already opened, and fans all over Europe can vote for Della for the Public Choice Award online at mmeawards.eu.

The winners will be decided through combined jury deliberation and public vote, and will be announced at the ESNS festival in Groningen, where she is also performing on January 15, alongside Europe’s most forward-thinking artists and industry experts.

Information on further performances and announcements are available at louvanarecords.com/della and @della_savvidou on Instagram.

“Della’s nomination marks the new wave of artists, emerging from scenes that have been overlooked by the mainstream but are now impossible to ignore,” Trachonitis concluded.