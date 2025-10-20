The charitable event Paddle for Autism 2025 makes a dynamic return to Ayia Napa Marina, this year becoming an integral part of the International Sea Tourism Festival (ISTF 2025).

This rowing initiative, which connects the sea with social awareness, will take place on Sunday, October 26, 2025, supporting the Famagusta Association for the Support of Individuals with Autism. Paddle for Autism 2025 will be held as part of the four-day ISTF 2025 (October 25–28), a celebration dedicated to all things inspired by the sea.

Volunteer athletes will take on a demanding 40-kilometer Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) ultramarathon, guided by solidarity and compassion for their fellow human beings, finishing at Ayia Napa Marina around 5pm. This year’s event once again highlights the importance of linking sports with the community, offering meaningful support to the Famagusta Association for the Support of Individuals with Autism and its initiatives.

Throughout ISTF 2025, the Association will host a dedicated booth at Ayia Napa Marina, where Festival visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the Association’s work, its activities, and to make donations.

The event is being organised with the support of Ayia Napa Marina and Blue Surf Property. Join us at Ayia Napa Marina on October 26 to cheer on the athletes and support this important cause. When the sea brings us together, incredible things happen.

You can make your donation here.