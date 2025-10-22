A plenary session vote on regulating the lighting of Easter bonfires (‘lambradjies’) is expected to take place within the next 15 days, after Archbishop Georgios agreed to the bill, the House legal affairs committee announced on Wednesday.

In a letter sent to the legal affairs committee, the director of the archbishop’s office said that the archbishop had agreed to the bill.

“Finally, after much difficulty and many concerns, the bill on ‘lambradjies’ is being brought to the plenary,” Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis said.

He expressed his hope that it will be voted by the majority of the Parliament, so that it can be implemented by Easter 2026.

“The archbishop agrees with the bill and has no objections or criticisms. Hopefully in 15 days it will be brought before the plenary,” said Disy MP, Nikos Georgiou.

In past discussions, a consensus was reached between various relevant bodies on the establishment of a legal framework to regulate the bonfires, except by the church.

Under the bill, local authorities are set to have the discretion (but not the obligation) to issue permits for bonfires and would be responsible for carrying out checks.

The justice ministry in March explicitly prohibited the traditional bonfire lighting, under a legislation passed by parliament which provided for severe penalties including fines of up to €100,000 and jail sentences of up to 12 years.

The government soon after tabled the above bill proposing certain changes that allowed the custom under certain conditions.