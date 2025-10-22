The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Wednesday announced the admission for listing of 25,000 new 13-Week Treasury Bills of the Republic of Cyprus.

These newly listed government bills, which represent the 10th Issue, Series 2025, have a nominal value of €1,000 each, bringing the total value of the issue to €25,000,000.

The bills resulted from an auction that was held on October 20, 2025, the announcement mentioned.

The date of issue for the Treasury Bills is October 24, 2025, and their maturity period runs from October 24, 2025, to January 23, 2026.

The stock exchange also confirmed the simultaneous entry of the bills into the Central Securities Depository and Central Registry.

The Treasury Bills, which do not bear interest, will be listed on the CSE’s bonds market. Their unique ISIN code is CY0241320817, and the official trading code will be ΤΒ13J25.

Trading for the new titles is scheduled to commence on Friday, October 24, 2025.

The listing was conducted in accordance with Article 58(1) of the CSE Law, the announcement concluded.