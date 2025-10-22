Jamie’s Italian Nicosia, in collaboration with Zambartas Winery, is hosting a relaxed and friendly wine tasting experience at Jamie’s Italian.

On Friday, October 24, 2025, Markos Zambartas and representatives of Zambartas Winery will take part in this delightful gathering, centred around Cypriot wine.

Wine-tasting: 6.30-8pm | Open to all

Guests will have the opportunity to taste unique labels and enjoy the evening in a casual, laid-back atmosphere.

Set menu: commencing 8pm

Jamie’s Italian will offer two-course and three-course set menus, specially curated and perfectly paired with Zambartas wines, for those wishing to enjoy a complete gastronomic experience.

The event highlights the resilience and passion of local wineries, celebrating the spirit of the local wine community.

🔸 For reservations and more information: 📞 22028939