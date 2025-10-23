Famagusta Dog Rescuers is organising its annual dog walk event this Saturday, inviting all animal-lovers. The event will fundraise for the organisation and its dogs to take care of vet bills, supplies for dog kennels and offer the chance for the community and four-legged friends to meet up.

With registrations opening at 9.30pm, the walk will begin at 10.45am from the Tipsy Turtle bar in Pernera. Following a route around the Pernera coastline, the walk will last around 45 minutes, with a water and snack stop for dogs.

At the end of the walk, there will be live entertainment at the back garden of Tipsy Turtle, where games such as Bingo, Tombola, guess the weight of the cake, kids soccer game and more will happen. What’s more, the Famagusta Dog Rescuers Market will also be there selling handmade and donated goodies for dogs, raising even more funds for animals.

Charity Dog Walk

Group dog walk and games. October 25. Meeting point: Tipsy Turtles, Pernera, Protaras. Registration 9.30am, walk 10.45am. €10 including a gift. [email protected]