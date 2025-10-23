As part of the annual campaign “November – Month of Preventive Paediatrics”, the Cyprus Chefs Association, in collaboration with the Friends of the Centre for Preventive Paediatrics “Amerikos Argyriou”, is organising for the third consecutive year a unique “Gastronomic Evening” in aid of the screening programmes that the Centre has been offering free to Cyprus society for the past 37 years.

On October 27, 2025, at 6pm, chefs from leading hotels and catering businesses, including: Amara Hotel, Parklane Hotel & Spa, Amathus Beach Hotel, Four Seasons Hotel, Atlantica Hotels, Louis Hotels, The Royal Apollonia, Leonardo Hotels, Kapetanios Odysseia Hotel, Gastra Restaurant, Sodexo, La Galerie Patisserie, Kerma and PNS Restaurants, will unite to cook live, presenting delicious and gourmet street food.

All proceeds from this culinary collaboration will go towards supporting the Centre for Preventive Paediatrics “Amerikos Argyriou”, the organisation responsible for implementing prenatal and screening programmes in Cyprus. The Centre provides three nationwide free screening programmes:

(a) Prenatal Screening for Pregnant Women

(b) Neonatal Screening

(c) Newborn Hearing Screening Programme

The 8th Autumn Festival – Halloween Edition will host the “Gastronomic Evening”, with the Festival itself running October 25-28, 2025 at the My Mall Limassol car park. Visitors will enjoy high-quality street food with flavours from around the world, options to suit every taste, a Love FM live link, DJs and plenty of fun activities for children.

Sponsors of the “Gastronomic Evening”

My Mall Limassol, Amara Hotel, Parklane Hotel & Spa, Amathus Beach Hotel, Four Seasons Hotel, Louis Hotels, The Royal Apollonia, Atlantica Hotels, Leonardo Hotels, Gastra Restaurant, PNS Restaurants, Kapetanios Odysseia Hotel, Sodexo, La Galerie Patisserie, Kerma Cyprus, Photiades Group, Petrolina, Psaltis Auto Parts.

Supporters of annual “November – Month of Preventive Paediatrics” drive

Sponsors: XM, Eurogate, MSD

XM, Eurogate, MSD Supporters: Salamis Organisation, CPO Scientronics, MSJ Group, VHP Hadjipanayis, AlfaMega Hypermarkets, United Pharmacies of Cyprus, Pfizer, Delorbis, Tsouloftas Group of Companies, Lounic, Phil Andreou Digital Printings, Psilos Mobile Energy Systems

Strategic partners of the “Amerikos Argyriou” Centre for Preventive Paediatrics

Ministry of Health and OPAP Cyprus

Major Sponsors of “Amerikos Argyriou” Centre for Preventive Paediatrics

Aris Limassol and the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation

For more information, please call the Friends of the Centre for Preventive Paediatrics “Amerikos Argyriou” at tel.: 99300256

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/preventativepaediatricssociety

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/preventativepaediatricssociety/