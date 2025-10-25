Celebrating its 11th anniversary, Paphos’ pioneering cultural venue Technopolis 20 marks this occasion in the best possible way – by presenting a special concert. Titled The Concert, the event will bring together the musical traditions of Argentina, Spain, Italy, France, Greece and Cyprus, offering the audience the opportunity to experience a unique journey through sound and emotion.

On November 1, Markideio Theatre in Paphos will fill with music and culture lovers as an ensemble of musicians takes the stage. Performing are soprano Maria Tsangari, clarinettist George Georgiou, percussionist Marios Nicolaou, cellist Miranda Papaneocleous, pianist Nicolas Melis, double bassist Ioannou, violinist Nikos Pittas and flutist Savvas Christodoulou.

“Through the harmonious combination of classical voice and orchestral instruments,” says Technopolis 20 “works will be performed that capture the depth and soul of these musical traditions. The programme includes compositions that have left an indelible mark on the history of music, conveying the passion and power of each interpretation.”

Included in the repertoire are Danse macabre by C Saint-Saëns, the tango Por una cabeza by C Gardel, the world-famous Libertango by A Piazzolla, as well as the suite from the iconic work of Manos Hadjidakis, Gioconda’s Smile.

“A unique evening where music becomes a bridge between cultures, and every melody tells its own story,” say organisers.

The Concert

Special concert celebrating 11 years of Technopolis 20. November 1. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 7pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420. www.technopolis20.com