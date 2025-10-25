Coming to shake things up in Nicosia’s nightlife scene is an after-dark show from Athens. House Hedon presents the Venus in Furs: An Alternative Cabaret performance this December at DownTown Live, where hypnotic performances from local and international artists are set to dazzle audiences. Plus, it’s in English!

Curated by DJ George Fakinos, the show has led Athens’ alternative nightlife for over a decade, captivating audiences at his renowned club Second Skin and beyond. This winter, it arrives in Cyprus for the first time.

This adults-only event on December 12 will feature performances by four distinguished artists, skilled in body art, shibari bondary, neo-burlesque and fire shows and as well as aerial tricks. Performing on the night will be Suka Off, a Polish artist collective founded in 1995 by Piotr Wegrzynski and joined by Sylvia Lajbig in 2003. Their blend of visual theatre, body art and performance has gained international recognition. Their shows blend mythology and industrial aesthetics and explore sexuality, the body and gender fluidity.

Combining Japanese shibari bondage, body modification and performance art, Coco Katsura is a Tokyo-born and Berlin-based performer who will present her set live in Nicosia. Active since 2000, her work fuses traditional Japanese aesthetics with gothic decadence, exploring themes of death, nature and human connection.

Bringing a fascinating flair of Neo-Burlesque and fire art is Pyroboobz, whose cabaret act places the old charm of burlesque in today’s modern world. Boldness, inclusivity and self-awareness characterise her set as her performances celebrate the dance as art rather than just spectacle.

The final act of the night is Cypriot aerialist Melina Chasikou who made history as Cyprus’ first hair hanger. Her sets blends strength, artistry and elegance in the air. In 2024, she served as a judge at the Aerial Championship in Greece, sharing her expertise and passion for aerial artistry with the next generation of performers.

Venus in Furs: An Alternative Cabaret

Four performers bring a bold, new show to Cyprus. December 12. DownTown Live, Nicosia. 10pm. For 18+ only. In English. www.soldoutticketbox.com