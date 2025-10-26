A weak low-pressure system is affecting the region on Sunday, bringing mainly clear weather conditions across Cyprus, with some periods of local cloud cover.

According to the meteorological department, winds will blow mainly from the southwest to northwest, light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort. In the afternoon, stronger winds reaching 4 to 5 Beaufort are expected along the windward coasts. The sea will be slightly rough throughout the day.

Temperatures will rise to around 28C inland, 27C along the south and east coasts, and 21C in the higher mountains.

On Sunday evening, the weather will remain mostly clear, though low clouds may appear in some areas. Light fog or mist may form locally in the early morning hours. Winds will shift from northwest to northeast at light to moderate strength, around 3 Beaufort, and the sea will stay slightly rough. Temperatures will fall to 17C inland, about 18C along the coast, and 11C in the mountains.

On Monday and Tuesday, the weather is forecast to stay mainly clear with occasional cloud cover. By Wednesday, skies will again be mostly clear, though increased clouds at midday and early afternoon could bring isolated showers in some areas.