“We are proud to announce the opening of The Curtain Behind Resilience,” says The Gallery 45 in Limassol, “an exhibition that explores the profound themes of resilience and trauma through the lens of Iranian and Lebanese artists.”

The exhibition, running from October 30 to November 29, brings to the forefront issues that are not easy to deal with yet through art, become expressive catalysts for dialogue, awareness and change. Three Middle Eastern artists, Hanie Soltani, Raya Matta and Pooya Razi, present works.

“Iranian artists navigate a landscape marked by oppressive governmental control, censorship and social unrest,” explain organisers. “Such an environment profoundly influences their artistic expressions and personal narratives. Growing up amid these absurd circumstances, they cultivate resilience, channelling their experiences into compelling works that critique authority and explore themes of identity, freedom and resistance. Their art serves as a coping mechanism, illustrating adaptive strategies forged in response to trauma.

“Similarly, Lebanese artists confront the legacies of civil war, political instability and external conflicts. The traumatic experiences of growing up in a fractured society lead to artistic expressions that address both personal and collective histories. The resilience reflected in their work becomes a form of survival, allowing them to process their experiences and communicate the complexities of their identities.”

The exhibition invites Cyprus audiences to deepen their understanding of the sociopolitical contexts that shape these artists’ work and the lives of everyday people. Their art goes beyond simply reflecting personal stories of struggle but shines a light on collective trauma and ongoing oppression.

The opening event will feature an opportunity to meet artist Raya Matta and learn more about the narratives that inform her work.

The Curtain Behind Resilience

Art exhibition by Hanie Soltani, Raya Matta and Pooya Razi. October 30-November 29. The Gallery 45, Limassol. Tel: 97-901106