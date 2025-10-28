For the fifth consecutive year, the After:noon / Project team organises the art event Awareness. For its 2025 edition, it has picked the theme Unselfing and is relocating to Skali Aglandjia in Nicosia. Mark your calendars for November 14 and 15, art and culture lovers.

“This year marks the 5th anniversary of Awareness,” comment organisers as preparations are underway, “and explores the unfolding of consciousness as a spiritual journey. The exhibition seeks to showcase works that act as portals — mirrors — guiding the viewer back to the core of our being: a quiet, spacious awareness that embraces and supports all experience.”

For two days, Skali Aglandjia will fill with creativity, artistic expressions, crafty sessions and music. An art exhibition will showcase emerging and established artists, art and music workshops will engage visitors in interactive ways while there will be handful of activities going on. Later on, DJs from the local and international scene will take over, turning the rest of the evening into a party.

Awareness 2025: Unselfing

Art exhibition, workshops, activities and DJ sets. November 14-15. Skali Aglantzias, Nicosia. 5pm-12am. www.afternoonproject.net/awareness2025