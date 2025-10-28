On Oxi day, the weather will be mostly clear with temperatures reaching 28 degrees Celsius inland and the south and east coast, around 26 degrees on the west and north coast and 22 degrees in the higher mountains.

Light winds will blow over the island at force three on the Beaufort scale, gradually increasing to force four, blowing from the south- to northwest.

The sea will be slightly rough.

In evening, the weather will remain mostly clear. Temperatures are expected to drop to 14 degrees Celsius inland, around 17 degrees in coastal areas and 11 degrees in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the afternoon, mainly in the higher mountains. On Thursday and Friday, it will be mainly clear.

Temperatures will fluctuate within the same range over the next few days.