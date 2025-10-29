Coming to Rialto Theatre on November 14-16, the Cyprus Choreography Platform brings works by 13 choreographers. Continuing its mission to foster growth and advancement of contemporary dance in the country, the platform has carefully selected new contemporary dance works which are about to take the stage.

Drawing upon the talents of dozens of choreographers, hundreds of dancers and other creative contributors, the platform has so far introduced the public to hundreds of new works of contemporary choreography, providing Cypriot creators with the opportunity to showcase their work and talent.

November 14’s programme includes Panos Malactos’ K1ll3r Instistic performance, Demetris Charalambous’ Artifact, Andromachi Dimitriadou Lindahl’s Blue and Dimitris Chimonas’ Sprt!. The following day’s agenda will commence with Diamanto Hadjizacharia’s Us Against, continue with Sotirios Panagoulias’ Agrino Lounge, Panayiotis Tofi’s Tormentful Invisibility and conclude with Melina Ioannidou’s Ήςhοι.

Five more works will be presented on the Sunday: Alexandros M. Kyriazis’ How to Dwell on Everything 101, Charis Iacovou’s WHOOSH, Elena Christodoulidou’s Pangolin, something rolling, Elias Klark’s 2974 and Andria Michaelidou’s FARMA.

What’s more, the main performance programme will once again be enriched by parallel events organised by Dance House Lemesos under the title Dance Throughout the Year. The mentoring of young choreographers in the preparation of their works has been entrusted to Christos Polymenakos.

25th Cyprus Choreography Platform

13 new contemporary dance works are presented. November 14-16. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. www.cypruschoreographyplatform.com. Tickets: € 8 (€ 15 – 3-day pass). Tel: 7777-7745