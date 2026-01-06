Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis on Monday said that Cyprus’ maritime sector enters 2026 in “stronger shape”, having overcome recent disruptions, and has further bolstered its global standing.

Indeed, shipping continues to play a central role in the economy, now contributing more than 7 per cent to Cyprus’ gross domestic product.

Speaking to Philenews, Hadjimanolis said the Deputy Ministry of Shipping is implementing a targeted strategic plan focused on upgrading services and more systematically promoting the competitive advantages of the Cyprus ship registry and the wider maritime cluster.

“The results are impressive,” said. “The Cyprus ship registry has grown steadily over the last two years, recording a 21 per cent increase since September 2023.”

Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis on Monday said that early signs for 2026 tourism bookings were extremely encouraging, stressing that the key challenge was ensuring visitors leave Cyprus satisfied.

The deputy minister visited Ayia Napa to meet representatives of the Famagusta district, in order to discuss challenges and analyse actions related to the area’s tourism sector.

“We are here as part of another emblematic government action aimed at upgrading the tourism destinations of our country,” Koumis said after the meeting.

“We had the opportunity today, in the presence of both mayors and representatives of all tourism bodies, to examine everything that characterises the two destinations that have starred for years in the country’s tourism scene, namely Ayia Napa and Protaras,” Koumis said.

The European Union’s new European Grids Package offers Cyprus a practical roadmap to escape energy isolation, cut electricity costs and curb wasted solar power if it is implemented decisively, according to former Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority chairman Andreas Poullikkas.

“The European Grids Package is a comprehensive reform package for how Europe plans, licenses, finances and operates its electricity networks,” Poullikkas said, explaining that it spans everything from transmission systems to distribution grids.

“For Cyprus, this is not a generic European text, but a practical roadmap,” he said, arguing that proper use of the package could help the country reduce electricity prices and stop the curtailment of solar energy.

Poullikkas explained that the package is structured around four core areas covering European grid planning and energy corridors, licensing and connection rules, financing and cost sharing, and digitalisation, security and storage.

Eurobank has successfully acquired 1,447,993 of its own shares on the Athens Stock Exchange at a total cost of €5,061,780.07 as part of its ongoing strategic buyback programme designed to manage its share capital.

Specifically, Eurobank on Monday issued an announcement following its previous notification on December 12, 2025, regarding the commencement of the share buyback programme.

This specific initiative was authorised by the decision of the extraordinary general meeting of the bank’s Shareholders held on October 22, 2025, in accordance with Article 49 of Law 4548/2018.

The current activity follows the corresponding programme of Eurobank Ergasias, known as Eurobank Holdings, which was established by a decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 30, 2025.

Cyprus’ economic climate improved in December 2025, according to the University of Cyprus’ Economics Research Centre (CypERC).

This uplift was primarily driven by stronger business sentiment in services and retail trade and rising consumer confidence, pushing the Economic Sentiment Index higher.

According to the research centre, the Economic Sentiment Index rose by 1.6 points in December 2025 compared with November, reflecting broader optimism across key sectors of the economy.

Business sentiment in the construction and manufacturing sectors remained at the positive levels recorded in November, indicating continued stability in these areas.

“Surveys recorded indications of price increases in the coming months, as both business expectations for selling prices and households’ expectations for consumer prices moved upwards,” according to the Economic Sentiment Survey released by the CypERC.

Deputy Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis has called for a shift toward year-round sustainability, arguing that the future of Cypriot tourism depends on local gastronomy and the untapped value of the island’s mountainous regions.

Speaking to Politis, Koumis said particular importance has been placed on mountainous Cyprus and the countryside, alongside initiatives aimed at highlighting authenticity.

“We have given particular importance to mountainous Cyprus and the countryside, highlighting the value of authenticity,” he said, pointing to recent agreements for the creation of a digital guide, as well as efforts to record the history of Cypriot tourism.

Those initiatives, he explained, are closely linked to a broader effort to disseminate knowledge about the destination and strengthen its identity.

The Paralimni-Deryneia municipality is turning to one of its natural advantages to strengthen its tourism offer, unveiling a new diving guide aimed at promoting the area’s marine wealth and supporting sustainable growth.

The guide was recently presented to owners of diving centres operating in Protaras and the Kappari area, as part of a coordinated effort to better organise and market local diving tourism.

Designed as a practical promotional tool, the guide maps all recognised diving spots across the municipality, classifying them by level of difficulty through a specially designed layout.

It also includes essential safety guidance, alongside a detailed overview of marine fauna and the distinctive features of each site.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has issued a formal circular to all regulated entities in Cyprus requiring the immediate submission of specific information to facilitate the implementation of new European Union anti-money laundering regulations.

“The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, or CySEC, wishes to remind the Regulated Entities that Regulation (EU) 2024/1620 of the European Parliament and of the Council of May 31, 2024, which established the Authority for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism, entered into force in June 2024 and has been applicable since July 2025,” the commission said.

Under the provisions for the direct supervision of selected obliged entities, the new authority, known as AMLA, will work with national supervisors to conduct periodic assessments of credit and financial institutions operating in at least six Member States.

These assessments apply regardless of whether the financial activities are conducted through physical infrastructure on a specific territory or performed remotely via the freedom to provide services.

Cyprus’ Industrial Turnover Index rose in October 2025, highlighting continued growth across most industrial sectors and reflecting stronger manufacturing and export activity.

According to the state statistical service (Cystat), the index reached 148.1 units in October 2025, with 2021 serving as the base year set at 100 units, recording an annual increase of 6.9 per cent compared with October 2024.

For the period from January to October 2025, the Industrial Turnover Index increased by 4.6 per cent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

In manufacturing, the index rose to 150.3 units in October, marking a 9.5 per cent increase on an annual basis and confirming the sector as the main driver of overall growth.