The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection by Marriott, owned and managed by MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture, is scheduled for its grand opening within the upcoming months and is ready to bring along fascinating new venues. Among these, the Orangery, one of our capital’s traditionally most popular meeting points, is coming back to life as the ultimate all-day dining & drinking place-to-be for the city’s esteemed locals and visitors alike.

Bathed in natural light, The Orangery is located on the ground floor of the emblematic hotel, enjoying views of the stunning pool and the lush gardens, having served for many years as the absolute meeting point of the capital’s everyday life. Now the beautiful venue is returning, totally reimagined, once again to host relaxing coffee and lunch breaks, after-office drinks and bites, impromptu friendly get-togethers and casual business meetings, all-day long, within its welcoming spaces, graced by earth-tone colours, an abundance of natural materials, custom-made furnishings and a strong artistic element.

A handcrafted imposing mural is being placed in the very centre of the Orangery experience, as the city’s most sophisticated crowd will be enjoying its drinks and dishes under the huge ceiling fresco, created by artist Agata Leszczynska. The multi-awarded D/DOCK design studio, entrusted by MHV for the overall design of The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection by Marriott, has previously collaborated with the acknowledged artist on several artistic and design projects.

The celebrated artist visited Nicosia, studied the history and heritage of the land and created the huge artwork, covering the entire four-barrel vault ceiling and approximately 206 square metres. The mural brings a connection between the past and the future, and the eternal element of water is placed in the centre of the artist’s inspiration.

Inside this elegant and beautiful ambiance, where art, design and history each add their special touch, the most popular meeting point of Nicosia is ready to bloom again.

Here, the demanding local crowd and the globetrotting guests will enjoy delightful culinary experiences, from early morning till late at night, with the Mediterranean cooking philosophy and international influences embracing the best local produce, in dishes that please the eye as well as the palate. Classic recipes will team up with premium ingredients that reflect our land and its multicultural references, while the wide-ranging menu satisfies every taste and preference.

The Orangery experience stays true to its legacy as the-place-to-see-and-be-seen in the very heart of Nicosia, but at the same time embraces all the contemporary demands of top luxury hospitality, speaking directly to the heart of the most sophisticated, world-travelled crowd. From top-quality artisanal coffee in the morning to high-end tea rituals in the afternoon, from light lunch options to delicious dinner proposals, and from innovative cocktail lists to refined wine selections, the Orangery is returning better and fancier than ever before to redefine the very concept of all-day lifestyle experiences in the most prestigious address in the city of Nicosia.

About The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection Hotel

Owned by MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture, this is the first and only hotel in Cyprus to join the prestigious Autograph Collection by Marriott. A five-star city business hotel, it honours the legacy and rich heritage of its iconic building, long associated with historic political events and landmark moments in Cyprus. With 283 rooms and 18 suites, the hotel features three restaurants — including Cyprus’ first Sumosan — indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, salon, gym, tennis and padel courts, a grand ballroom, versatile meeting spaces, a gallery and luxury boutiques. Adjacent to the hotel are the imposing The Landmark Nicosia Towers and a lush 10.000 sq.m park.

The Landmark Nicosia

About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture:

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture specialises in upscale hospitality and the development of premium residential and commercial projects. Aiming to create extraordinary destinations that blend luxury, innovation and a deep respect for local cultural heritage, MHV is redefining luxury living and business environments by delivering world-class experiences.