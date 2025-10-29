The Italian restaurant Pinolo celebrated World Pasta Day in the most flavourful and imaginative way, dedicating an afternoon to the art of pasta.

On October 21, 2025, the capital’s much-loved Italian restaurant welcomed food lovers for a unique, interactive gastronomic experience, where guests not only enjoyed the special Pasta Week Menu, but also created it from scratch.

Wearing aprons and divided into teams, participants became chefs for the day, preparing dishes from the specially curated Pasta Week Menu. Under the guidance of Pinolo’s culinary team, cooking became both an experience and a pleasure.

Each dish on the Pasta Week Menu told its own story, with one philosophy running through it all: pasta is best when shared.

The event concluded by leaving guests with sweet memories and a thoughtful gift — a jar of authentic Italian pasta, so they could continue the culinary experience at home.

About Pinolo

Located in the heart of Nicosia, Pinolo opened its doors in 2022. With a focus on handmade pasta and pizzas, it offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere, making it a destination for those seeking an authentic Italian dining experience.

Find it at 9 Archbishop Makarios III Avenue, Severis Building, Nicosia, by phone at 22 570750, on Instagram, Facebook and at www.pinolo.com.cy.