Three people, aged 53, 18, and 16, were arrested and formally charged over an assault at a school in Plati Aglandjia on October 25, the police confirmed on Wednesday.

Police said all three were released, pending a court summons. For the 16-year-old, police followed the legal provisions under the children’s law.

The incident occurred during a school event on Saturday evening, when a 14-year-old student was allegedly beaten by a minor who was not enrolled at the school. The student’s father came to the scene, and was reportedly assaulted by a group of six additional individuals.

The attack prompted local residents and citizens’ groups to organise a peaceful protest on Tuesday, calling for increased security and safety for children at the gymnasium. The protest took place in the old Aglandjia square, and participants prepared a resolution to demand stronger safety measures, which will be submitted to the government.

A meeting is also scheduled for later on Wednesday between the president of the school’s parents’ association Andreas Pierides, and the head of Nicosia police to discuss measures to prevent similar incidents.

Pierides said the state must act to restore a sense of security and tranquility.