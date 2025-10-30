Energy Minister George Papanastasiou has said that the ministry is working to address the challenges facing the Ayios Athanasios industrial area, stressing that the priority is to secure its steady development and the uninterrupted operation of local industries.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Ayios Athanasios Industrialists’ Association, Papanastasiou praised the association’s work and contribution to Limassol’s industrial fabric.

According to the statement, he recalled that the area was established in 1978 and has since evolved into one of the district’s most significant industrial hubs, comprising 116 leased plots and 140 businesses, “which constitute a living cell of the local economy and contribute decisively to the sustainable development of Cypriot industry.”

The ministry, he said, within its responsibilities, “makes every possible effort to resolve the problems that arise within the area, with the aim of continuous development and the uninterrupted operation of industries.”

Since its establishment, more than €4 million has been spent on infrastructure maintenance and operating expenses.

It is also mentioned that €315,000 has been allocated this year for asphalting works on Michael Irakleous, Iapetos, Psellos, Koutsoventis, Mattheos Mattheos and Rodionos Rigas streets.

Moreover, the creation of a second entrance-exit is being promoted to improve traffic and safety, a project expected to be completed in 2026.

In recent years, according to the same statement, the ministry has worked closely with local authorities for the maintenance and cleanliness of the island’s thirteen industrial areas.

The cooperation with the municipality of Ayios Athanasios is described as exemplary, as it has undertaken the cleaning and maintenance of green spaces, roads and pavements, with the ministry covering the related costs.

“The smooth operation of the Agios Athanasios industrial area is everyone’s business,” Papanastasiou said, urging industrialists, as tenants, to contribute by respecting their contractual and environmental obligations.

“Especially from the Ministry’s perspective, I want you to know that you can always rely on our practical support,” he added.

He noted that, through the utilisation of European funds, “we are implementing financial support plans that respond to the real needs of the Cypriot industry.”

These, he said, concern the strengthening of competitiveness and exports, the improvement of access to financing, the reduction of production costs, the interconnection with the service sector, the digital transition and the promotion of green, circular and efficient operating models.

Finally, Papanastasiou reiterated that “the Ministry of Energy is firmly at your side, ready to cooperate and support any initiative that contributes to the progress of our country’s industrial sector.”