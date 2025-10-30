Limassol is about to fill with (even) more art as this weekend the Limassol Art Walks events take place. Happening within its framework, The Edit Gallery presents Cypriot artist Mariandrie’s second personal exhibition on Friday. Titled Alexithymia, the exhibition includes painterly qualities with weaving and installation. Running until November 29, Mariandrie explores the essence of what makes us human, our emotions, and how social and gendered norms shape their expression.

Taking its title from the psychological term describing the difficulty in identifying or expressing feelings, Alexithymia examines the emotional consequences of patriarchal conditioning. Through sculptural textile works that transform the bedroom — quilts, pillows, curtains — into intimate, psychological landscapes, Mariandrie unravels how vulnerability, intimacy and identity intersect within both personal and collective experience.

These works resist comfort: pierced, skewed and delicately translucent, they blur the line between concealment and revelation. Using organza and embroidered text, Mariandrie constructs poetic, tactile environments that invite reflection on tenderness, tension and the spaces in between.

Positioned within contemporary feminist discourse, Alexithymia unfolds as a meditation on emotional life. A space where softness and strength coexist, and where vulnerability becomes an act of resistance.

Second solo exhibition by Mariandrie. October 31-November 29. The Edit Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 5pm-10pm. Tuesday – Friday: 3PM-7PM. Saturday: 10am– 1pm. Tel: 25-251710. www.theeditgallery.com