While most of Cyprus is watching the skies like it owes us money, Paphos is feeling smug and sated.

Down on the western shores, the dams are fuller, the desalination plant is back online after last year’s fire and, according to this week’s Cyprus Mail, it’s the only district that won’t be running dry anytime soon.

Because, according to the Water Development Department, without serious rainfall, the drought could soon enter its fourth consecutive year – and water reserves in Limassol, Larnaca, Nicosia and Famagusta might “run out”. Comforting words, as always.

There’s something beautifully Cypriot about a crisis delivered under cloudless skies. The dams may be down to 11 per cent capacity, but the UV index is doing just fine. So, this Halloween weekend, no tricks from the weather – only treats for sun-seekers.

There is, however, a spoiler in the works: something big is on the way according to the Met service.

In Nicosia, this weekend continues the autumn charade: highs around 29 °C, lows near 15 °C, and sunshine stubborn enough to make you forget you own any jackets. Some cloud cover will drift in by the weekend, but don’t get excited – it’s fairly decorative.

Limassol and Larnaca will bask in much the same pattern – 28 – 30 °C, balmy breezes, and air that smells more like June than November. Larnaca gets a touch of humidity to keep things interesting, while Limassol will stay feel a little less sticky.

Paphos, naturally, continues to be the teacher’s pet: 26 – 27 °C, mild evenings, and a smug sense of hydrological security. Even their clouds seem content, hanging prettily over the coast before floating inland to taunt the rest of us.

Ayia Napa holds steady at 27 – 28 °C, calm seas and postcard conditions – delightful for visitors, confusing for anyone trying to explain “autumn” to the kids. And Troodos? Crisp and beautiful, 16 – 20 °C by day, 6 – 9 °C at night. Enough for a light jumper; not quite enough for that roaring-fire selfie you’ve been dying to post on Instagram.

But here’s the spoiler: according to the long-range forecast, next weekend might actually bring rain. Real, measurable, splash-in-it puddles. Only a little, mind you – we’re not talking Jamaica here. But, if the forecast has it right, it will be just enough to make us remember what wipers are for.

Until then, Paphos can keep its bragging rights. There are no water woes in the west!

• Cloud Watch – They’re finally showing up, but don’t expect performance.

• Hydrate Creatively – With dams at 11 per cent, maybe opt for lemonade.

• Coastal Cruising – Perfect promenade weather before the rain arrives.

• Mountain Mode – Troodos evenings are crisp enough for a scarf, but not for snow talk.

• Umbrella Drill – Dust it off now, just in case next weekend delivers the goods.