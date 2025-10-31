November’s first weekend brings a handful of bazaars and markets. Not the Christmas kind just yet but ones that celebrate second-hand fashion, the artists of the island and sustainable creativity.

The Sustainable Bazaar by ARIAM sustainable fashion this Saturday, will fill New Division’s garden with unique vintage and second-hand pieces at friendly prices. Local vendors will display pre-loved décor items and second-hand accessories, jewellery and clothing items, giving them a chance for a new home. On from 10am to 6pm, there will be music and groovy vibes too.

At Yfantourgeio, the Grand Ba3aars event will bring a mix of artists, makers, collectors and food lovers displaying their handmade creations and second-hand treasures. The bazaar runs for three weekends, first on November 1 and 2, then on 29 and 30 and finally, December 6 and 7.

One more market will be on this weekend in Nicosia – a free market happening at Stes Koroues. Fashion Revolution Cyprus organises the Free Market on Sunday, an event where there are no price tags so that goers can take the clothes they need and leave a donation of their choice. Each contribution will go towards the organisers’ mission to become an NGO. While the market is on from 10am to 6pm, the café will serve coffees, drinks and light bites.

The biggest market of them all is the monthly Cyberness Market in Limassol, which this weekend is in the Halloween spirit. Two nights of costumes, playful spooky vibes for families and friends, music, street food and over 150 artists await. On Saturday, at Kolla, the market will open from 3pm to midnight welcoming cosplayers as it teams up with Kipria Cos Fest, while hosting its massive market.

On Sunday, it will run from 4pm to 11pm and apart from its artist vendors, there will be kids’ Halloween costume competitions, a dog costume contest and even special dog vendors. As the market is pet-friendly, there will be dog photo zones and shops selling treats, gear and care.

Sustainable Bazaar

Second-hand clothes, accessories and other items by local sellers. Organised by ARIAM sustainable fashion. November 1. New Division, Nicosia. 10am-6pm

Grand Ba3aars

Three weekends of markets with artists selling handmade and second-hand items and food. November 1,2, 29, 30 and December 6,7. Yfantourgeio, Nicosia. 11am onwards

Free Market

Donation-based clothes market by Fashion Revolution Cyprus. November 2. Stes Koroues, Nicosia. 10am-6pm

Cyberness Halloween Market

Over 150 artist vendors, street food, music, cosplay, kids costume competitions and dog vendors and costume contests. November 1-2. Kolla, Limassol. Saturday: 3pm-12am. Sunday: 4pm-11pm