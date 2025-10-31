The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced that a seven-hour, subsidised training programme on the effective integration of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) into business processes will take place on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at the Almyra Hotel in Paphos.

The event aims to equip professionals with practical skills in advanced AI tools, helping businesses harness emerging technologies to enhance productivity and innovation.

The programme, titled “Training in the Use of Generative Artificial Intelligence Tools (ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude) Effective Integration of Artificial Intelligence into Business Processes,” focuses on informing participants about tools like ChatGPT (from OpenAI), Gemini (from Google), and Claude (from Anthropic).

The central aim of the programme is to explain how these Generative AI tools work, how they produce answers to queries, what the associated risks are, and how they can be addressed.

More specifically, participants will explore how to formulate effective interactions with language models (such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude), in order to extract the most relevant and useful information.

Upon completion, trainees will be able to describe the basic functions and capabilities of Generative AI systems, and list the key elements that must be considered when forming prompts.

They will also be able to articulate the fundamental principles of prompt creation for effective interaction with AI systems.

Participants will learn to name advanced prompt formulation techniques, such as using frameworks for specific cases and incorporating feedback loops.

A key outcome is the ability to correlate business needs with the capacity of Generative AI systems to produce relevant answers and solutions.

Trainees will be able to classify and rank various strategies for optimising AI system performance through correct prompt formulation, and develop practical skills in forming effective prompts for solving real business or personal problems.

In addition, they will be able to execute advanced techniques of prompt engineering to generate specialised and customised answers from AI systems.

Through practical exercises and examples, participants will gain an understanding of how AI models perceive and respond to various types of communication, enabling them to fully exploit their potential across different fields and applications.

The training is a subsidised educational programme with a final participation cost of €80, following a subsidy of €140 from the Human Resource Development Authority of Cyprus (Anad), reducing the original cost of €220 per cent.

The training will be held from 08:45 to 16:45 and will be taught in Greek.

The programme is intended for directors and scientific personnel or officers, as well as secretarial staff from the administration, marketing, accounting, strategic planning, human resource development, and sales departments, among others.

The seminar will be presented by trainers Monika Odysseos and Rozmari Hadjicharalambous.

Odysseos holds a BSc in Mathematics and Computer Science and an MSc in Risk Management.

She is an ACA chartered accountant and a certified trainer who began her career as a Software Developer before moving to the field of AI.

Odysseos has collaborated with numerous clients, both local and international, and has been actively following the AI sector for the past six years, particularly in its ethical applications, preparing a comprehensive guide for the ethical implementation of AI tools.

She also stays up-to-date with developments regarding the European AI Act, which was signed by the EU in May 2024.

Hadjicharalambous is a business consultant with four years of experience in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Business Intelligence, holding a degree in Economics and a postgraduate title in Business Analysis.

Those interested are requested to complete the relevant electronic participation statement by no later than Thursday, November 20, 2025.