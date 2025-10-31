Cyprus’ scientific and technical chamber (Etek) possesses the “know-how” to help with the reconstruction of Gaza, its chairman Constantinos Constanti said, as a fragile ceasefire continues to hold in the strip in accordance with a peace deal set out by United States President Donald Trump.

Speaking after a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides, he said he had “informed the president about the possibilities the chamber has with its 16,000 or 17,000 members, and how we can contribute to such a humanitarian issue”.

“The know-how exists and Etek can help in this global reconstruction of Gaza,” he said.

Christodoulides had earlier said that he wanted “Cypriot companies to have a role in the reconstruction” of Gaza, before travelling to the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Shekh to attend a summit on the strip’s future in mid-October.

He returned from that summit speaking of “six initiatives the Republic of Cyprus can undertake” based on Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza’s future.

Cypriot government sources told the Cyprus Mail at the time that those six initiatives were based on three subjects: security, humanitarian aid and reconstruction, and that they had been submitted in the form of a letter to the European Union and the United Nations in Sharm El-Sheikh, while copies had also been distributed to the summit’s other attendees.

The letter, they said, spoke of how Cyprus can “utilise our geographical position” to contribute to the future of Gaza, “just as we did for the Amalthea initiative” – Cyprus’ maritime humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza.

“Right now, there are no details, as the details will come about based on how and when we are needed and how the peace plan is implemented. Based on the plan, and based on the implementation of the plan, the details will come later,” they said.

“We are basically saying, ‘whatever help you may need, we are here to utilise our geographical position and the fact that we are accepted by both Israel and Palestine, and by the Arab states, to offer what we can to help’.”