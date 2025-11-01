A festival this Sunday gathers artists, creative collectives and the public to join forces during the Month of Action Against Violence Against Women. Get ready for a day of artistic interventions and performances that raise awareness and celebrate womanhood.

Organised by the Pancyprian Association of Single-Parent Families and Friends and the Cultural Movement Epologi, with the support of the National Coordinating Body for the Prevention of Violence Against Women, the municipalities of Limassol, Amathus, Curium, Polemidia and the Limassol district organisation, the festival will take place at the Old Port square.

The day will begin at 10am with the opening of an art market. The children’s choir of Maria Diamantidou will perform at 3pm, followed by an oriental dance performance by Impulse dance studio and the official festival opening.

Short greetings will follow by the justice minister and other officials.

A film screening will take place at 5pm followed by the interactive documentary performance Hymen about the collective female body and what it carries. The flamenco theatre, song and music performance Daibar Masal about the stories of four Limassol women who were deemed as witches will continue at 5.40pm followed a music performance by Katerina Pasaschou, Frederiki Tombazou, Kyriakos Kosta and Angelos Heipeloglou. The night will conclude with a music set by DJ Harama.

Artists Against Violence Towards Women

One-day festival with markets and performance. November 2. Old Port Square, Limassol. 10am-10pm. Free