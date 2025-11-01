The Shoe Factory in downtown Nicosia will host a night of Hindustani classical music presenting the centuries-old tradition of north India that unites contemplation with virtuosity. On November 8, Pharos Arts Foundation welcomes three distinguished performers who will offer Nicosia audiences a unique listening experience.

Marked by spiritual depth, intricate improvisation and rhythmic refinement, the art of Hindustani classical music continues to engage audiences worldwide through its profound balance between structure and freedom.

Three of today’s foremost exponents of the tradition – Pandit Arnab Chakrabarty on sarod, Vidushi Roopa Panesar on sitar, and Ustad Shahbaz Hussain on tabla, will come together in a rare jugalbandi: a dialogue between equals, in which melodic and rhythmic ideas unfold through improvisation and shared imagination.

Rooted in the great lineages of north Indian classical music, these artists have each forged distinctive international careers while remaining deeply faithful to their respective traditions. Their performance will explore the expressive depth of the rāga and the intricate rhythmic architecture of the tāla, revealing how centuries-old musical thought continues to evolve in the hands of a new generation.

The Pharos Arts Foundation dedicates this concert to the memory of Ruth Keshishian – an ardent admirer of Indian classical music and a cherished friend and collaborator of the foundation. Ruth’s unwavering support, vision, and lifelong dedication to the arts remain a source of inspiration to all who knew her.

With Pandit Arnab Chakrabarty on sarod, Vidushi Roopa Panesar on sitar, and Ustad Shahbaz Hussain on tabla. November 8. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €25. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel: 22-663871