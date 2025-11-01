In one of its busiest seasons, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will present a rich concert series this November, with three concert programmes in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca.

First up is the Starlight 1 concert on November 6 in Limassol and November 7 in Nicosia. The orchestra will share the stage with two internationally acclaimed artists: violinist and conductor Thomas Zehetmair, founder of the celebrated Zehetmair Quartet and former Music Director of the Orchestre de Chambre de Paris, and his long-time musical partner, renowned violist Ruth Killius, celebrated for the emotional intensity of her interpretations and rich, refined tone.

The programme will highlight two pieces by Mozart, Symphony no. 31 in D major, K. 297/300a, Paris and Symphony no. 36 in C major, K. 425, Linz, as well as Benjamin Britten’s Double concerto in B minor for violin, viola and orchestra (arr. Colin Matthews).

Next, Argentinian tango rhythms will entertain audiences. The orchestra’s Chamber Music 2 concerts present the Trio Milongero, an ensemble formed in 2024 by three distinguished Cypriot musicians: Nicos Ioannou – principal double bass of the CySO – guitarist Vasileios Avraam and accordionist Fotis Mousoulidis.

On November 8 in Larnaca and November 9 in Nicosia, the three musicians will present works by the Argentinian composer Máximo Diego Pujol, in which he combines traditional tango with classical and contemporary elements. Influenced by Astor Piazzolla’s music characterised by strong melodies, tempo and rhythm alternations, and a particularly expressive use of the guitar and the bandoneon (accordion). Pujol’s works also incorporate elements of the milonga and the waltz, while maintaining the dance and narrative character of the music of Buenos Aires.

The orchestra’s final November concert, Premiere 3, welcomes a number of acclaimed musicians. Described as “one of the most versatile conductors of our time,” Paul Goodwin is an internationally renowned expert in historically informed performance who will lead the orchestra on November 19 and 20 (Nicosia and Larnaca) in a vibrant programme of works by the Bach family and Haydn.

With Sorin Alexandru Horlea on violin, Simeon Spasov on oboe and Constantinos Anastasiades on violin, the concert will present Bach’s Symphony in G minor, op. 6 no. 6, Violin Concerto in E major, BWV 1042 and Double concerto for oboe and violin in D minor, BWV 1060 as well as Joseph Haydn’s Symphony no. 82 in C major, Hob. I:82, The Bear.

With energy and elegance, this concert will wrap up the orchestra’s November concert yet its December programme is full of masterpieces and, of course, festive cheer.

Starlight 1

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concert with Thomas Zehetmair and Ruth Killius. November 6. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. November 7. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €17-25. Tel: 22-463144, www.cyso.org.cy

Chamber Music 2 – Trio Milongero Argentinian Tango

Nicos Ioannou, Vasileios Avraam and Fotis Mousoulidis join the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra for an Argentinian-inspired concert. November 8. Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos, Larnaca. November 9. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. €12. Tel: 22-463144, www.cyso.org.cy

Premiere 3

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concert with Sorin Alexandru Horlea on violin, Simeon Spasov on oboe, Constantinos Anastasiades on violin and conductor Paul Goodwin. November 19. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. November 20. Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos, Larnaca. 8.30pm. €13-18. Tel: 22-463144, www.cyso.org.cy