As November begins, it brings with it a busy cultural agenda at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol. First approaching is an anniversary concert by the ESTIA Cultural Association today celebrating 30 years of the Dreams Choir.

This special evening will feature performances by the Women’s Dreams Choir, the Children’s Dreams Choir, and distinguished soloist and conductor Elena Solea, accompanied by a ten-member orchestra under the baton of Konstantinos Zorpas.

Next is a performance as part of the Art Cargo Performing Arts Festival. On Monday and Tuesday, Compagnia Baccalà presents the award-winning performance Pss Pss. Inspired by the era of silent films, two modern-day clowns take to the empty stage. Brilliant, tender and ingenious, the hilarious and timeless performance has won 14 international prizes, including the Cirque Du Soleil prize, and has been performed over 700 times, in more than 50 countries, to huge acclaim.

A performance that combines theatre, narration and song follows on Thursday, dedicated to the centenary of Mikis Theodorakis’ birth. Singers Spyros Charalambous and Andria Souroula, pianist, conductor, artistic editor and text writer Michalis Grigoriou will present a rich programme with the participation of the Mixed Choir of Epilogi Cultural Movement and a full orchestra.

Returning for its 25th edition is the Cyprus Choreography Platform on November 14, 15 and 16. Thirteen new pieces will be featured this year by participating dancers Panos Malactos, Dimitris Charalambous, Andromachi Dimitriadou Lindahl, Dimitris Chimonas, Diamanto Hadjizacharia, Sotirios Panagoulias, Panayiotis Tofi, Melina Ioannidou, Alexandros Kyriazis, Haris Iacovou, Elena Christodoulidou, Elias Clark and Andria Michailidou.

Beyond just performance, the main programme is once again enriched with the parallel events Dance Throughout the Year, curated by Dance House Lemesos.

The well-travelled story of Calendar Girls returns to the theatre stage as Tim Firth’s Lexi Theatre presents the play, which is based on a true story. Directed by Giorgos Tsiakkas, it includes a cast of acclaimed Greek Cypriot actors: Elena Eftasthiou, Christina Pavlidou, Marinos Chatzivasiliou, Kynthia Pavlidou, Eleni Sidera, Marina Vronti, Stavriana Kadi and Angelos Hadjimichael. Catch it on November 17, 18, 24 and 25.

A theatrical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ masterpiece A Christmas Carol will follow on November 19. This classic novella explores the emotional and moral transformation of Ebenezer Scrooge, one of the most delightfully misanthropic characters in world literature. Written by Irene Maradei and directed by Andreas Telemachou, this Greek-language play titled Happy Holidays, Mr Scrooge is set to be a theatrical experience for the whole family.

Next on the theatre’s agenda is a theatrical adaptation of the book Agyristo Kefali (Stubborn Head) by Miltos Paschalidis. Actor Yiorgos Evagorou unfolds the story of Miltos Paschalidis’ relationship with songwriter Alkis Alkaios with a live orchestra on stage and vocal performances by Koulis Theodorou and Myrsini Christodoulou. The performance on November 20 will also be in Greek.

Returning to musical performances, November 21’s Reflections of Memories is a concert that combines melodies, lyrics, projections and dances that awaken feelings and memories of the 38-year history of the Melody Vocal Ensemble of Limassol-Cyprus Literary Society.

Vasilis Katsikonouris’ acclaimed play Milk is brought to the stage on November 26 by Lexi Theatre, directed by Marina Vronti and produced by Giorgos Tsiakkas. A strong story that explores the limits of love and sacrifice, touching the most sensitive chords of human existence.

Up next is the Rialto Theatre’s Flash Art programme on November 28-29, which, since 2020, has supported and showcased dozens of productions and hundreds of artists. Now in its 6th edition, the programme evolves into a festival, aiming to further expand its scope and ambitions. FlashArt now seeks to encourage diversity, openness and exchange across interdisciplinary fields within the performing arts. Some of the performances/events/projects that will be presented include works by Elena Agathokleous, Elias Clark, Nefeli Kentoni, Κonstantinos Pelekanis, a collaboration with Queer Wave and Goethe-Institut Cyprus and others.

November’s final event is a piano and flamenco concert on November 30. In El Pulso Secreto, Manolis Neophytou weaves a soundscape with his piano that travels through time, bringing together Spanish, Greek and Latin American melodies. Choreographer Philippa Stylianoude, inspired by the spontaneous power of flamenco and the piano of Manolis, unfolds a gypsy dance that brings to life the raw, unrestrained force of free expression. The programme features works by Piazzolla, Lecuona, Albéniz, Hadjidakis, Theodorakis, Rachmaninoff, Shostakovich, Dorantes, Satie and Doga.

November at Rialto Theatre

Full details on https://www.rialto.com.cy/november2025