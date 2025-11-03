The Diatopos Art Centre presents the new exhibition by Klitsa Antoniou this autumn, running from November 8 to 28. Titled A Compass without North, it is curated by Daphne Nikita, and welcomes viewers to an opening event next Saturday at 7pm.

In this new body of work, the artist shifts her focus from the field of memory and historical reconstruction that characterised her earlier work toward a more abstract and contemplative investigation of direction, loss and suspension. In A Compass without North, space is not organised around events but around conditions, around that moment when function ceases to obey its purpose and transforms into a site of awareness.

The title A Compass without North does not refer to a dysfunctional instrument but to an object released from its destination, a form of active inoperativity in which the deactivation of function reveals the force of potential. It is a system disconnected from its axis, a navigational device that neither points nor obeys. Freed from its mission to locate and direct, the compass enters another state, one of hovering, uncertainty and critical displacement.

The exhibition unfolds as a constellation of states of exception, where the normality of experience is temporarily suspended. Antoniou’s works do not represent the world; they detach it, creating moments of uncertainty and deceleration that allow for the emergence of other perceptual rhythms. The loss of direction is not a failure but a way of exposing the fragility of every stable system of reference. Through suspension, Antoniou seeks that zone in which experience remains open, an intermediate space between the active and the inactive, the internal and the external, and the certain and the indeterminate.

Solo exhibition by Klitsa Antoniou. November 8-28. Diatopos Art Centre, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm. Wednesday-Friday: 4pm-7pm. Saturday 11am-1pm. After -hours by appointment. www.diatopos.com. Tel: 22-766117