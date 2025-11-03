Cyprus retail trade rose sharply in September 2025, lifted by higher consumer spending across most categories, according to figures released on Monday by the Statistical Service (Cystat).

The Turnover Value Index of retail trade, excluding motor vehicles, increased by 6.3 per cent from a year earlier, while the Turnover Volume Index rose 9 per cent.

Using 2021 as the base year, the value index reached 140.4 and the volume index 125.5.

Over the first nine months of 2025, retail trade grew 6.2 per cent in value and 7.6 per cent in volume compared with the same period in 2024.

Among individual categories, food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores recorded the largest annual increase, with value up 15.1 per cent to 153.2 and volume up 19.2 per cent to 122.5.

Supermarkets also posted steady growth, rising 6 per cent in value and 8.7 per cent in volume.

Meanwhile, clothing and footwear climbed 6.8 per cent in value to 129 and 15.8 per cent in volume to 138.2.

Other household equipment, including furniture, electrical appliances and lighting, also advanced, up 8.7 per cent in value and 10.4 per cent in volume.

In addition, pharmaceuticals, orthopaedic goods and cosmetics rose 6.3 per cent in value to 125.5 and 4.3 per cent in volume to 116.4.

Cultural and recreation goods, however, slipped 0.8 per cent in value and 1.2 per cent in volume.

Furthermore, flowers, plants, watches, jewellery and optical goods continued to perform well, with value up 8.4 per cent to 223.7 and volume up 7.3 per cent to 191.5.

By contrast, retail sales not in stores, including online and mail-order trade, fell 0.8 per cent in value but still edged up 1.3 per cent in volume.

As for automotive fuel, sales rose 3.3 per cent in value to 127.2 and 6.4 per cent in volume to 114.4, though cumulative data for the year showed a 2 per cent decline in value despite a 3.5 per cent rise in volume.

For aggregated categories, retail trade excluding automotive fuel increased 6.6 per cent in value and 9.3 per cent in volume.

Likewise, edible goods gained 7.3 per cent in value and 10.1 per cent in volume, while non-edible goods rose 5.7 per cent and 8.3 per cent respectively.

According to Cystat, the Turnover Value Index is calculated at current prices, whereas the Turnover Volume Index is derived at constant prices by deflating it with the Consumer Price Index.