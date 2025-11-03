The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) released a statement Monday recapping the 5th Red Diamond International Business Women Awards.

In its announcement, the chamber said the event, which took place on October 31 in Limassol, has been “established now as a benchmark for highlighting female business excellence in Cyprus and abroad”.

The awards were heled in the presence of Keve secretary general Philokypros Rousounides, and the president of the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry Andreas Tsouloftas, who delivered opening addresses.

The chamber also noted the the attendance of former Cyprus president Nicos Anastasiades, who “congratulated the organisers and participants for their contribution to strengthening entrepreneurship”.

During his speech, Rousounides stated that “it is a privilege to be in a room tonight filled with talent, ambition, and unstoppable energy, as we celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Red Diamond International Business Women Awards”.

“These awards are not just a presentation, they are a celebration of strength, at Keve we see women not as the future of entrepreneurship, but as the driving force of today,” he added.

The announcement also mentioned that Rousounides pointed out that “when women lead, innovation accelerates, economies grow, and societies evolve“.

He also underlined that “every award recipient carries a distinct story of resilience, ambition, and creativity”.

For his part, Tsouloftas hailed Limassol’s role as a dynamic business hub and congratulated the participants on their achievements.

The announcement further stated that “Keve warmly congratulated the award recipients and nominees,” as well as “the supporters of the institution for their continuous contribution”.

“The Red Diamond Awards now constitute a symbol of passion, purpose, and excellence, proving that female entrepreneurship has a strong, vibrant, and rising presence in the Cypriot economy,” the announcement concluded.