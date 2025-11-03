Cypriot beverage maker KEO plc‘s board of directors has decided to pay an interim dividend to its shareholders.

According to an announcement following a board meeting, the total amount of the dividend is set at €2,109,096.

This corresponds to €0.05 (5 cents) per each fully paid ordinary share.

The dividend will be paid to the shareholders of the company that will be registered in the CSE records by November 11, 2025, which is the record date.

The company’s shares will begin trading without the right to receive dividend (ex-dividend) from November 10, 2025.

Investors who purchase shares by the end of the CSE meeting on November 7, 2025 (the last cum date) will be beneficiaries of the dividend.

The company also mentioned that investors holding securities (recipients) based on an off-floor transfer which will be completed by the record date (i.e. November 11, 2025) will be beneficiaries of the dividend.

The dividend will be paid to the shareholders by December 9, 2025.