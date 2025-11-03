The UK High Commission, in collaboration with the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, is organising a high-level conference entitled “Safeguarding Cyprus’s Tourism Industry”, which will take place on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at City of Dreams Mediterranean.

The conference will mark the official launch of the Counter-Terrorism e-Learning Programme (ACT Awareness), developed by the UK Joint Overseas Protect and Prepare (JOPP) Team of the Home Office, and now being formally rolled out for the first time in Europe, specifically in Cyprus.

This initiative represents a major milestone in the joint efforts of the UK and Cyprus to enhance public safety and preparedness in the tourism sector.

Developed by the UK Home Office specifically for the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, the programme forms part of a strategic effort to strengthen protective security across Cyprus’ tourism infrastructure.

It aims to equip professionals working in high-traffic areas, such as hotels, airports, ports, restaurants, bars, shopping malls and entertainment venues, with the skills to identify and respond to serious threats, including suspicious behaviour, dangerous objects, bomb threats, attacks involving firearms or other weapons, and insider threats.

Designed as a practical preparedness tool for the entire sector, the programme contributes to the effective management of incidents that could disrupt the operation of tourist establishments or endanger public safety.

By empowering frontline staff and managers, it enhances the safety of visitors and employees alike, while reinforcing Cyprus’ position as a safe, resilient and high-quality tourist destination.

To ensure accessibility and wide implementation, the ACT Awareness modules will be hosted on the official website of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, allowing easy integration into existing safety protocols and ensuring consistent, high-quality training across the industry.

According to the official event page, the conference will begin at 09.00 with opening remarks by Costas Constantinou, Director-General of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, and Michael Tatham, British High Commissioner to Cyprus.

The morning will feature a keynote session on enhancing protective security in tourism, followed by a presentation introducing the ACT Awareness e-Learning Programme by representatives of the UK Home Office and the JOPP Team.

Further sessions will include a panel discussion on strengthening preparedness in high-traffic tourism environments, with contributions from tourism operators, security specialists and government officials, as well as testimonials and case studies highlighting proactive safety and cross-sector collaboration.

The event will conclude with an interactive Q&A session and networking opportunities for stakeholders from the tourism, hospitality and security sectors.

Participation in the conference is free of charge. For more information and to register, visit here.