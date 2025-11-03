Wellington Management Group LLP has reduced its voting rights in the Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company to below the 5 per cent disclosure threshold, according to a regulatory filing.

The change, which occurred on October 30, 2025, triggered a mandatory notification to both the issuer and the Central Bank of Ireland.

The notification was submitted using the Standard Form TR-1 for major holdings and was received by the issuer on October 31, 2025.

The filing cited the acquisition or disposal of voting rights as the reason for the disclosure.

According to the notification, the threshold crossed was 5 per cent, meaning Wellington Management’s ownership in the Bank of Cyprus has now fallen below that level.

The person subject to the notification obligation is Wellington Management Group LLP, whose registered office is listed as c/o Wellington Management Company LLP, 280 Congress Street, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

The filing revealed that, on the date the threshold was crossed, Wellington Management’s total voting rights (including both those attached to shares and through financial instruments) stood at 4.94 per cent.

This position was based on the Bank of Cyprus’ total number of voting rights of 435,686,000.

The disclosure shows a significant decrease compared to the previous notification, when Wellington Management held 5.98 per cent in total.

The notification clarified that voting rights attached to shares indirectly held amounted to 21,529,431, representing 4.94 per cent of total voting rights.

No direct holdings were reported under the new structure.

The filing also provided a list of shareholder entities through which the voting rights are held.

These include BNY Custodial Nominees (Ireland) Limited, Chase Nominees Ltd., State Street Nominees Ltd., UBS Prime Brokerage, and USBK William Blair Wellington.

The notification further confirmed that the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights are effectively held was disclosed.

This chain comprises Wellington Management Group LLP (4.94 per cent), Wellington Group Holdings LLP (4.94 per cent), Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP (4.94 per cent), and Wellington Management Company LLP (3.97 per cent).

Other entities in the control structure include Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. and Wellington Management International Ltd.