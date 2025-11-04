The Cyprus Investment Funds Association (CIFA) on Tuesday released a statement recapping the 11th Cyprus International Funds Summit & Expo, including the robust discussions that took place, as well as the key figures who took part in the event.

The summit, co-organised by CIFA and Invest Cyprus, brought together a global audience of fund managers, institutional investors, policymakers, and service providers to examine the future of the alternative investment landscape.

According to the association, the event, which was held on Monday, provided a strategic platform for dialogue on growth of drivers, regulatory trends, innovation, and cross-border cooperation.

A significant number of delegates from various countries joined the event, reaffirming Cyprus’ growing stature as an international hub for fund structuring, administration, and capital flows.

Maria Panayiotou, president of CIFA in her opening speech, noted the sector’s rapid development.

“Cyprus has evolved into one of Europe’s fastest-growing fund jurisdictions, with over 330 registered investment funds and sub-funds and Assets Under Management exceeding €10.7 billion,” she said.

“Almost €3 billion is invested into the real economy of the country, proof of the sector’s real and growing contribution,” Panayiotou added.

At the same time, she referred to the importance of building outward-looking partnerships, saying that “we are building new pathways for cooperation with Greece, India, and the broader Gulf region”.

She also said that “Cyprus can serve as a reliable, well-regulated, EU-based partner for emerging and mature markets alike”.

Meanwhile, George Theocharides, chairman of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), reaffirmed the regulator’s commitment to responsible and sustainable sector growth.

“Our goal is to further strengthen Cyprus’ position as a trusted, dynamic, and forward-looking jurisdiction within the European and global investment landscape,” he said.

“Through continuous engagement in national, European, and international forums, we ensure Cyprus maintains a strong and respected voice, actively contributing to shaping the future of financial supervision and the investment funds industry,” Theocharides added.

From a European perspective, Michael Fekkas, first vice-chair of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, explained the measures being implemented to make collective investments more accessible, simpler, and safer for retail investors.

He said that while an initial adjustment period may be required, “in the medium term the benefits will be significant, both for investors and for collective investment organisations.”

Moreover, Marios Tannousis, CEO of Invest Cyprus, emphasised that the funds sector continues to play a pivotal role in Cyprus’ broader investment strategy.

He said the country’s stable regulatory environment, robust professional services ecosystem, and strategic geographic position linking Europe, the Middle East and Asia, make it “an ideal gateway for international fund managers and institutional investors.”

“At Invest Cyprus, we remain committed to supporting initiatives that attract high-quality investments and further enhance the credibility and depth of the local funds industry,” Tannousis added.

The summit’s agenda covered the evolution of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), featuring market outlooks for 2026 from global names such as BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, and Apollo.

Discussions also addressed capital raising and cross-border distribution in an increasingly digitalised and decentralised environment, alongside the expanding footprint of private equity, venture capital, and impact investing.

Particular attention was given to the rise of India’s AIF ecosystem and Cyprus’ potential role as an entry point into the European Union, reflecting the growing interconnectivity between regions and investment frameworks.

Discussions further focused on the need for Cyprus to maintain a competitive tax and regulatory framework, while remaining aligned with international standards.

The role of platforms, fintech solutions, and ESG integration was also highlighted as central to the next phase of growth for the funds sector.

Closing the Summit, Petros Mavrommatis, vice president of CIFA, called on industry representatives to maintain the collective effort undertaken in recent years to grow the market and to allow it to mature as a reputable

Mavrommatis concluded by saying that the agenda of the 11th Summit was “designed to provide relevant updates, deliver new knowledge and expertise that would allow the industry to meet its objectives and break into new markets”.