Euro area annual inflation is expected to have reached 2.1 per cent in October 2025, a slight decrease from the 2.2 per cent recorded in September, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat.

Based on the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for October 2025, the annual inflation rate for Cyprus was significantly lower than the euro area average, standing at 0.3 per cent.

This figure for Cyprus marks an increase from the 0.0 per cent annual inflation recorded in both August and September 2025.

The monthly rate of inflation for Cyprus in October 2025 was 0.2 per cent.

When examining the main components of euro area inflation, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in October.

The services annual rate is projected at 3.4 per cent, up from 3.2 per cent in September.

Services is followed by food, alcohol & tobacco, which is expected to see a 2.5 per cent annual rate, down from 3.0 per cent in September.

Non-energy industrial goods are forecast to have an annual rate of 0.6 per cent, a decrease from 0.8 per cent in September.

Energy is expected to register a negative annual rate of -1.0 per cent, down from -0.4 per cent in September.