Demetra Holdings Plc announced today that it proceeded with a buyback of its own shares on Monday, November 3, purchasing a total of 8,000 shares in the market.

The purchase was executed through Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO) and was carried out pursuant to the Companies Law, Cap.113, Article 57A, and in accordance with an authorisation granted by the annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.

The total volume of shares purchased was 8,000, and the weighted average price for the transaction was 1.622 cents per share.

The share purchases were executed in three separate blocks at two price points.

The first block consisted of 4,000 shares bought at a price of 1.62 cents, the second block included 2,576 shares also bought at 1.62 cents, and the final block consisted of 1,424 shares bought at a price of 1.63 cents.

Demetra Holdings Plc informed investors of the transaction to comply with the relevant Regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares trade on the Regulated Market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange.