Eurobank CEO praises Radiomarathon as “an institution of humanity”

Eurobank on Tuesday announced its active participation in Radiomarathon 2025 this October, reaffirming its commitment to supporting children with special needs and promoting inclusion across Cyprus.

“With steadfast dedication to the values of social contribution and solidarity, Eurobank has once again actively supported Radiomarathon 2025, Cyprus’ largest charity initiative for children with special needs,” the bank said.

“This marks the third consecutive year that Eurobank has participated in the Radiomarathon, a charitable institution that for thirty-five years has stood by children with special needs, promoting inclusion, acceptance, and social awareness,” it added.

The bank mentioned that the Radiomarathon Foundation, established in 1990, aims to provide financial and social support to children with special needs through programmes of medical and technical assistance, scientific research, and psychosocial preparation, with the goal of ensuring their smooth integration into society.

Since 2019, the organisation of the Radiomarathon has been undertaken by ERB Asfalistiki and ERB Cyprialife, both subsidiaries of the Eurobank Group.

This has “further strengthened the group’s social contribution footprint in Cyprus,” the bank said.

“Eurobank’s participation this year was both multifaceted and meaningful,” it added.

In addition to providing financial support to the Foundation’s activities, dozens of members of the Eurobank employee volunteer team, “TeamUp,” took part actively across Cyprus, participating at Radiomarathon booths and fundraising marches in all districts.

The bank also facilitated public donations by integrating QR codes in all its branches and ATMs, enabling citizens to make their contributions easily and instantly through their mobile phones.

“With consistent commitment to the principles of social responsibility, Eurobank continues to support initiatives that promote inclusion, equality, and tangible contribution,” the announcement said.

“The true strength of Radiomarathon lies in the collective effort to create a society that embraces all children and recognises them as equal members,” it added.

During a recent visit to Cyprus, Eurobank Group Chief Executive Officer Fokion Karavias and Deputy Chief Executive Officer Stavros Ioannou visited the central Radiomarathon booth, where they had the opportunity to engage with volunteers and representatives of the foundation.

Eurobank CEO Michalis Louis expressed warm appreciation for the event’s organisers.

“Warm congratulations to the organisers for their enduring contribution and the invaluable work they perform,” he said.

“Radiomarathon represents an institution of humanity, solidarity and love towards children in need,” Louis added.

The Eurobank CEO also said that the bank “remains steadfastly committed to supporting such initiatives that make a real difference in our society”.

“We all have a duty to support this institution and remember that every contribution, small or large, can transform a child’s life and offer hope and opportunity,” Louis concluded.