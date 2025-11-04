Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd announced on Tuesday that it has completed the payment of an interim dividend for the year 2025, while also setting a date for a board meeting to consider a second interim dividend.

The interim dividend amounted to €0.01 per share and was paid to eligible shareholders today, November 4, 2025.

The method of payment varied based on the shareholder’s account type, adhering to the new Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) Cash Distribution procedures.

For shareholders whose shares are managed by a member of the Cyprus Stock Exchange, the net amount of the dividend was transferred to the Member’s client account.

For shareholders whose shares are held in the “Special Account / Global CSE” category, dividend cheques were issued and mailed to the shareholders’ address as registered in the company’s CSE shareholder register, as declared by the shareholder.

In a separate announcement, Petrolina informed the market that its board of directors will convene a meeting on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 10:30 a.m.

The meeting will take place at the company’s offices in Larnaca.

The primary purpose of the meeting is to examine, among other matters, the payment or non-payment of a second interim dividend 2025.

The relevant decisions of the board of directors will be communicated to the public before the commencement of the stock exchange meeting on November 17, 2025.