The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has announced that it will proceed with the delisting of European Medium-Term Notes (EMTN) due to the securities having matured and been repaid.

According to the announcement, this is due to an official request from the Finance Ministry.

The specific securities affected are the European Medium-Term Notes with an expiry date of 2025, carrying an interest rate of 4.25 per cent and identified by the code EMTN1125.

The delisting of the notes will take place on November 7, 2025.

Prior to the delisting, the notes will be placed under a suspension of trading starting from November 4, 2025, and continuing until November 6, 2025 (inclusive).

This trading suspension is necessary to allow for the settlement of all outstanding transactions.

The decision to delist and suspend trading was made for the protection of investors, in accordance with Article 183 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law.